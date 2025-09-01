Sahiwal coal plant risks shutdown as coal stock falls below operational needs

The 1,320 MW Sahiwal imported coal-fired power plant is at risk of a shutdown due to coal inventory dropping well below operational requirements, primarily because of a shortage of railway wagons, Business Recorder reported.

In a letter to Power Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, written before recent floods in Punjab, Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Pvt. Limited (HSRL) CEO Liu ZengRui warned that the situation at the plant was beyond the company’s control. He highlighted that persistent wagon shortages had been depleting on-site coal stocks, while heavy rains in Karachi and surrounding areas further disrupted coal supply and rail transportation.

The CEO noted that recent deliveries fell far short of the plant’s average daily coal consumption of 8,000 tons. Between August 20 and 23, 2025, only three trains carrying 8,250 MT of coal arrived at the site, leaving a significant gap in supply.

Liu provided monthly data showing a persistent deficit in wagon availability: in June, 2,877 wagons were short of demand; in July, 2,800; and from August 1–22, 2,232 wagons were unavailable.

He added that 500,000 MT of coal at Karachi Port remained untransported due to wagon shortages and flooding, while over 600 wagons were unfit for service and would require 2–3 months for repairs.

He suggested reviewing NPCC/ISMO dispatch orders, including possibly shutting down one unit to conserve coal and prevent total supply disruption.

The CEO urged Pakistan Railways to increase wagon numbers and enhance transportation capacity to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, calling for immediate government intervention to restore coal transport.