With merger completed, Secure Logistics poised to capture growing value from e-commerce delivery business

Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLGL) has completed the long-planned combination with Trax Online, fusing two very different operating models into a single platform designed around Pakistan’s e-commerce boom. The Islamabad High Court sanctioned the scheme on 5 May 2025, a milestone that followed regulatory clearance from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) two days later. The CCP explicitly defined the relevant market as “courier and e-commerce logistics services,” underlining the competitive stakes in last-mile and fulfilment.

Management frames the merger as a classic asset-heavy meets asset-light pairing: legacy SLG brings trucks, traditional contract logistics, IoT and security; Trax contributes nationwide tech-enabled last-mile, warehousing and a dense merchant network. An equity research note from Chase Securities, a brokerage firm, detailing SLGL’s post-merger positioning puts identified cost and revenue synergies at Rs400 million, now under execution with most benefits expected by April 2026.

The combined group plans to operate through five legal entities, including SLG (transport), LogiServe (tech/IoT and now a licensed NBFC), and Sky Guards (security). By year-end 2025 the footprint is slated to span 200 offices across 60 cities, with 300-plus B2B and 9,000-plus B2C clients. For e-commerce merchants, that means broader reach, higher delivery density and a single counterparty that can pick up, store, ship, collect cash and – crucially – advance working capital against receivables.

In short: the legal integration is complete, the operating thesis is clear, and the merged SLGL-Trax now looks purpose-built to chase growth in Pakistan’s parcel economy – particularly in a market where most online orders are still cash-on-delivery (COD), and where merchants care as much about how fast they get paid as how quickly parcels arrive.

Legacy SLG is the asset-heavy anchor. It contributed the commercial fleet, multi-year relationships in industrial and FMCG logistics, and steady cash flows from transport, security and IoT monitoring. The plan is to scale the fleet to 500–600 vehicles, emphasising medium-haul and last-mile segments – where e-commerce volumes now pool. The company has run TIR-certified trial shipments to Tashkent, signalling a regional lane strategy into Central Asia with 20–25% of fleet capacity earmarked for cross-border moves over time. That cross-border ambition mirrors broader Pakistani logistics experiments with TIR, which can slash transit times on lanes to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan by avoiding repeated border unloading.

Trax, by contrast, is the asset-light, tech-first network that grew up with Pakistan’s online sellers. It brought nationwide last-mile delivery, warehousing, and a merchant-facing platform tuned to the nuances of COD settlements and return flows. The combined group is converting three warehouses into full-scale logistics hubs to stitch linehaul, sortation and last-mile together. To densify urban coverage, SLGL is procuring 100 Suzuki Ravi mini-trucks for city routes and piloting EV motorcycles backed by charging infrastructure in Lahore – small signals that the group is experimenting to get cost per drop down and delivery speed up in congested cities.

Under the hood, the merged company has built a proprietary IT stack spanning logistics, IoT, fintech and merchant APIs. A fresh SAP ERP rollout will now extend across the legacy SLG estate, while a new mobile client stack – the Pulse app – aims to give both enterprise and SME shippers real-time visibility and self-service controls. The result is an operating model that can flex between contract logistics SLAs for corporates and high-velocity, pay-as-you-ship workflows for marketplace sellers.

The post-merger roadmap is not just operational. It is financial. Management guidance points to revenue expanding from Rs2.5 billion in 2024 to Rs15 billion by 2029, with e-commerce and fintech together accounting for 45% of operating profit in 2026 and 70% by 2029. Net margins are projected to stabilise in the 20–24% band – high by local logistics standards, but plausible if higher-margin fintech and platform fees scale alongside delivery. The management estimates table on page 2 of the note lays out a staged progression: PAT of Rs1.8 billion targeted for 2026, EBITDA stepping up as warehouses are converted, and opex kept in check as software carries more of the workload.

If Pakistan’s e-commerce is to grow beyond a COD treadmill, merchants need faster, more predictable cash flows. SLGL’s answer is to embed finance where the parcel is: its subsidiary LogiServe has secured an NBFC licence and will commercially launch on 1 October. Operating from the Islamabad Special Technology Zone, LogiServe benefits from an eight-year corporate tax holiday – breathing room to focus on product rather than tax planning. The proposition is simple: instant or near-instant settlement to the merchant once a shipment is delivered, funded via short-term working-capital lines from banks and high net-worth investors, with the receivable tied to SLGL’s delivery and collections data. In a February pilot, the platform processed Rs70 million in weekly credit lines across 60–70 vendors. Management calls the NBFC a “value multiplier”, projecting it could contribute 15% of operating profit by 2029.

That solution is tailored to a market where about 93% of transactions still rely on COD. COD is popular with consumers, but it ties up merchant cash, heightens return risk and lengthens reconciliation. A logistics-embedded NBFC can compress that working-capital cycle: the same company that knows a parcel’s delivery status can safely advance against it, price risk more precisely, and settle faster. Over time, that can expand average order sizes and inventory turns for SMEs – especially the fashion, electronics and beauty sellers that dominate Pakistan’s online trade.

There is also a strategic moat. Fintech products (invoice discounting, merchant accounts, payment gateways) raise switching costs far beyond per-parcel rates. If LogiServe nails underwriting and collections – two skills its parent exercises every day on the road – the take rate can rise without scaring merchants off, because the value is cash-flow speed, not just delivery speed. Early signs – licensing done, pilot data in, platform wired to ops – suggest SLGL understands that the fight for e-commerce logistics profits will be won as much in the ledger as on the last mile.

The broader context is a payments landscape splitting rather than simply shifting. According to Profit’s cover story “The bifurcation of payments,” digital payments’ share of transaction value climbed to 9.3% in the third quarter of 2024, up from 0.3% in 2016 – roughly a 31x jump in market share in eight years. Yet cash still accounted for 35.7% of the value of all transactions in that period, down only modestly from 38.4% in 2016. In other words, digital is growing fast, but cash remains entrenched – a reality merchants live with every day.

That bifurcation plays directly into SLGL’s strategy. On the one hand, rising app-based payments and Raast transfers are slowly tightening the loop between sale and settlement, making reconciliation cleaner for larger brands and marketplaces. On the other, COD remains the dominant consumer preference, especially beyond large metros and for first-time or low-ticket buyers. A logistics firm that can collect cash reliably, settle quickly and finance the gap is a natural winner while payments modernise in increments rather than leaps. Recent State Bank data show continued growth in digital channels – retail transactions up double digits and mobile payments accelerating – which will increase pressure to modernise merchant back-ends and delivery platforms alike.

As e-commerce order volumes spread into tier-two cities, logistics density matters. That is where SLGL’s plan to add small urban vehicles, convert warehouses into hubs and roll out Pulse to merchants could converge: more zip-codes served next-day, faster cash conversion, and a tech layer that gives SMEs the kind of transparency only big brands enjoyed a few years ago. If execution keeps pace with guidance, the company could be one of the few local players able to monetise both sides of the bifurcation: the COD-heavy present and the digital-leaning future.

Pakistan’s e-commerce logistics market is crowded and consolidating. PostEx – a fintech-cum-logistics player – grabbed headlines when it acquired Call Courier in 2022, pitching itself as the largest e-commerce service provider and explicitly building a loan book on the back of COD flows. That deal crystallised a formula now surfacing across the sector: combine fulfilment with finance and own the merchant wallet, not just the parcel.

Rider, a Y Combinator-backed start-up focused on tech-led last-mile, has explored acquisitions such as BlueEx, the only listed express logistics company in Pakistan – another sign of the jostling to build national networks with enough density to sustain fast SLAs at sustainable unit economics. Whether or not any specific deal closes, the direction of travel is clear: consolidation to achieve scale, and software to squeeze more stops per route.

The incumbents are hardly standing still. TCS, Pakistan’s best-known courier, runs a full suite of COD and COD Plus products, and highlights its TIR credentials for regional freight – useful for brands that straddle domestic e-commerce and cross-border sales. Leopards Courier markets a broad e-commerce stack and has recently partnered with fintechs to digitise merchant payments. M&P (Muller & Phipps) continues to trade on its national network and COD capabilities, attractive to SMEs that prioritise reach over bells and whistles. Even Pakistan Post pitches e-commerce parcel solutions and bulk-rate COD, an option for price-sensitive sellers. The result is a market where merchants can – and do – multihome across carriers, awarding more volume to whoever clears cash faster and loses fewer parcels.

Against that backdrop, SLGL’s LogiServe may be its most important differentiator. Rivals have tinkered with financing – PostEx most prominently – but few have the combination of a fresh NBFC licence, a tax holiday, and a logistics platform already instrumented for risk scoring. If SLGL can keep non-performing exposures in check – leveraging delivery and return data to price risk daily – it can lift merchant retention and take rate without igniting a price war on per-parcel fees.

On the upside, integration is largely complete, capex needs for the next leg are modest (the note guides Rs100–120 million this year for hub conversions and the city-delivery fleet), and the merchant-finance engine is primed for launch. If guidance holds, the operating-profit mix tilts towards higher-margin e-commerce and fintech by 2026, while cross-border lanes to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan open a second growth leg beyond domestic parcels. The management estimates also show a more than trebling of EBITDA by 2027 as the asset-light components scale.

Risks mirror the strategy. First, credit risk: COD-linked advances are attractive until returns spike or fraud circulates through seller networks. Second, execution risk on IT and ERP rollouts – SAP transitions rarely go perfectly and can temporarily distract frontline teams. Third, competitive intensity: if incumbents cut COD settlement times or underwrite merchant receivables themselves, pricing power at the parcel level may remain elusive. And finally, macro: fuel costs, import frictions for vehicles and parts, and regulatory shifts on payments can all sway unit economics at short notice.

For now, the numbers and the narrative rhyme. SLGL finished CY24 with EPS of Rs2.4, up from Rs2.1 a year earlier, even before most merger synergies and fintech revenues arrive. The unconsolidated ledger shows operating profit and after-tax earnings up solidly year-on-year, while the consolidated outlook (revenue targets through 2029) paints a picture of a logistics-plus-finance platform rather than a traditional haulier. The merchant offer – ship, get paid fast, borrow against receivables, and see everything in one app – is exactly what Pakistan’s SME e-commerce base has been waiting for.

Pakistan’s payments future is arriving, but unevenly. Digital volumes and values are climbing; cash remains stubborn. The winners in delivery will be those who can live comfortably in both worlds – collecting cash with discipline while settling digitally with speed. With the Trax merger closed, the NBFC licensed, and a clear plan to blend asset-heavy backbone with asset-light velocity, Secure Logistics looks set to compete for that prize.