Bugti unveils Rs 50 crore development package for Pishin

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on announced a wide-ranging development package worth Rs 50 crore for Haramzai, Karbala, and Saranan, alongside major reforms to uplift the province.

Addressing a large public gathering in Karbala, Pishin — organized by Provincial Assembly member Zafar Agha — Bugti pledged that “no region will be left behind,” reaffirming his government’s commitment to equitable progress. The event witnessed a significant turnout of local residents, reflecting community anticipation for change.

Among the projects announced, Karbala will be elevated to tehsil status and granted a Municipal Committee. The local hospital will be upgraded to a Tehsil Headquarter Hospital under the management of Indus Hospital. In addition, a 10-kilometer road will be constructed, while a new intermediate college will be established to expand educational access. Solar power projects are also planned to address the area’s energy needs.

Bugti further reassured the public regarding the controversial Mines and Minerals Act, dismissing rumors of resource mismanagement. He committed to reintroducing the Act in the provincial assembly with full consensus from all stakeholders, including the opposition, to protect the province’s natural wealth. “There is no opposition or government when it comes to Balochistan’s development,” he remarked, emphasizing unity.

Highlighting youth empowerment as a central priority, Bugti pointed to the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program, which offers Baloch students the chance to study at over 200 universities worldwide. He encouraged students to embrace these opportunities and return to contribute to their communities.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s manifesto remains rooted in public service, declaring that true honor lies in loyalty and dedication to the nation.

The gathering was attended by several key figures, including provincial ministers Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Noor Muhammad Dummar, opposition leader Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, and assembly members Malik Naeem Khan Bazai and Zarak Mandokhail.