ECC approves Rs 250 million supplementary grant for National Security Division

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 250 million for the National Security Division (NSD). The committee directed the Finance Division and NSD to hold consultations to rationalise the initially requested Rs 447.428 million, Business Recorder reported, citing sources in the Finance Division.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, included a briefing by NSD on the Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC), established within NSD in June 2019. The SPPC serves as a policy research hub providing evidence-based inputs to the National Security Committee in line with its approved Terms of Reference.

Following the May 2025 Pakistan-India conflict, the NSD highlighted the need to strengthen SPPC and the wider division to address evolving national security challenges. In May 2025, the NSD requested an increase in its provisional Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) for FY 2025–26 from Rs 236.572 million to Rs 714.069 million.

The current allocation of Rs 236.572 million includes Rs 140 million for NSD’s main division and Rs 96.572 million for SPPC. NSD identified multiple shortfalls, including recruitment of 14 professionals requiring Rs 114 million, the Islamabad Security Dialogue with a Rs 230 million total requirement against Rs 51.750 million allocated, commissioning research with international experts for Rs 50 million, foreign visits costing Rs 80 million, office renovations for new staff at Rs 95 million, and a conference room setup estimated at Rs 5 million.

NSD’s formal request for a TSG of Rs 447.428 million was discussed in light of government austerity measures. The ECC approved Rs 250 million and instructed Finance Division and NSD to hold joint consultations to finalise a rationalised funding request for submission to the committee.