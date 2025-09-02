Lotte Chemical resumes plant operations after temporary shutdown

KARACHI: Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (PSX: LOTCHEM) announced the resumption of its plant operations on September 1, 2025, following a temporary shutdown due to a technical fault.

The company disclosed the update through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Lotte Chemical Pakistan, which was incorporated on May 30, 1998, under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (repealed with the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017), specializes in the manufacture and sale of Pure Terephthalic Acid (PTA).