Pakistan, Kazakhstan push for maritime partnership to boost Central Asian trade access

Pakistan is positioning its ports as strategic gateways for Kazakhstan and other landlocked Central Asian states, with fresh discussions focused on joint ventures and transit trade through Karachi and Gwadar.

Maritime Affairs Minister Chaudhry stressed that Pakistan’s port infrastructure could serve as a direct trade corridor to the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia, offering Kazakhstan wider access to international markets. He underlined that these efforts align with Pakistan’s vision of transforming its maritime sector into a regional hub by reinforcing global partnerships and embracing innovative approaches.

The Kazakh ambassador welcomed the initiatives, noting that Kazakhstan aims to use Pakistani ports as transit hubs not only for its own trade but also for the broader Central Asian region. He announced that a ministerial-level delegation, led by Kazakhstan’s Communication Minister who also oversees maritime affairs, will soon visit Pakistan to hold in-depth discussions with Minister Chaudhry on maritime trade and logistics cooperation.

Minister Chaudhry further proposed launching joint ventures at both Karachi and Gwadar ports, with particular emphasis on opportunities within Gwadar’s free zones. These ventures, he said, are designed to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand logistics networks, and build partnerships in the blue economy.

The upcoming Kazakh delegation’s visit is expected to accelerate progress on trade facilitation and joint projects, reinforcing bilateral cooperation under regional frameworks. Officials believe this collaboration will not only expand Pakistan’s port operations but also cement its role as a strategic trade and transit hub for Central Asia, deepening economic integration between the two countries.