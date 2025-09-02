Pakistan’s petroleum sales rise 6% MoM in August, PSO sees growth in MS, HSD volumes

Oil sales in Pakistan witnessed a 6% month-on-month (MoM) rise in August 2025, reaching 1.30 million tons, despite challenges posed by heavy rainfall, according to data compiled by Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The growth in sales was primarily attributed to an uptick in demand, driven by a 1.8% MoM reduction in Motor Spirit (MS) prices and a boost in economic activity, such as the reopening of schools.

MS sales alone saw a 10% MoM increase, reaching 0.67 million tons, while High-Speed Diesel (HSD) sales rose by 3% to 0.52 million tons. Fuel oil (FO) volumes also increased by 21%, reaching 0.02 million tons.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, oil marketing companies (OMCs) recorded a 7% growth in total petroleum sales, rising to 1.30 million tons from 1.22 million tons in August 2024. The YoY increase was attributed to higher automobile sales and a reduction in smuggled petroleum products from Iran.

MS and HSD sales grew 8% and 14% YoY, respectively, while FO sales plunged by 71% YoY, due to a drop in electricity demand during the monsoon season.

In the first two months of fiscal year 2025-26 (2MFY26), total petroleum sales rose by 5% YoY, totaling 2.52 million tons compared to 2.41 million tons during the same period in the previous year. MS and HSD volumes amounted to 1.29 million tons and 1.03 million tons, respectively, while FO sales were reduced to 0.03 million tons.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) saw a 4% YoY increase in sales, totaling 0.55 million tons in August 2025. PSO’s MS and HSD volumes grew by 4% and 10% YoY, respectively, while FO sales declined by 86% YoY.

Meanwhile, Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) experienced a 1% YoY decrease in sales, amounting to 0.11 million tons. The WAFI (SHEL) brand saw a 16% YoY increase in sales, while HASCOL’s volumes remained steady YoY.

PSO’s market share in 2MFY26 fell by 2.6%, dropping to 41.9% compared to 44.5% in the previous year. APL’s market share also declined by 0.5%, reaching 8.4%. In contrast, WAFI (SHEL) increased its market share by 1% to 8.4%, and HASCOL improved slightly to 3.4%, up 0.1% YoY.

Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO) saw a significant market share increase of 4.5%, rising to 13.1% in 2MFY26 from 8.6% in the same period last year. The share of other OMCs dropped to 24.8%.

The government has collected approximately PKR 226.9 billion in Petroleum Levy (PL) during 2MFY26, along with PKR 7.4 billion from the Climate Support Levy (CSL). The revised PL target for the government is PKR 1,468 billion for FY26, with a monthly average target of PKR 112 billion.