Domestic cement sales surge 10%, exports up 22% in August 2025

Pakistan’s cement industry saw a significant boost in sales in August 2025, with local sales rising 10.33% to 3.097 million tons, up from 2.807 million tons in the same period last year, according to data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

Exports also experienced a notable increase, rising 22.13% to 749,723 tons in August 2025 from 613,857 tons a year earlier.

However, despite these positive figures, July 2025 had been even stronger, with a 18.61% year-on-year increase in domestic sales and an impressive 84% jump in exports. Total cement dispatches for August 2025 reached 3.846 million tons, a 12.45% rise from 3.421 million tons in August 2024.

Sales by region showed varying results. Mills in the northern zone dispatched 2.795 million tons, marking an 8.10% increase compared to 2.585 million tons in the same month last year. In contrast, southern mills saw a dramatic 25.93% increase, selling 1.05 million tons in August 2025, compared to 0.835 million tons in August 2024.

For domestic markets, northern mills delivered 2.586 million tons, reflecting an 8.64% increase, while southern mills sold 510,758 tons, a rise of 19.81% from 426,289 tons in August 2024. Exports from northern mills were up by a smaller margin, growing 1.84% from 204,901 tons to 208,669 tons, while exports from southern mills surged 32.30% to 541,054 tons.

Looking at the fiscal year-to-date data, total cement dispatches for July-August 2025 reached 7.847 million tons, a 20.88% increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

According to AKD Securities, cement demand is projected to rise by 7.3% year-on-year in FY26, marking a recovery after a prolonged four-year slump. This growth is expected to be driven primarily by an increase in domestic dispatches, alongside sustained export growth. The rebound in local construction activity is anticipated due to factors including lower financing costs, easing construction input prices, rehabilitation spending for flood reconstruction, and higher allocations under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).