e-Pay Punjab collects over Rs65 billion in tax revenue in two months 

The Punjab government has set a new record, collecting over Rs65 billion in tax revenue through its flagship online platform, e-Pay Punjab, in the first two months of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

This was announced during a progress review meeting chaired by Faisal Yousaf, Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The meeting revealed that the number of transactions on the platform has surpassed 6 million, with a growing trend of citizens opting for online payments. During the same period, the e-Pay Punjab app witnessed 70,000 new downloads.

A significant portion of the revenue came from the Sales Tax on Services, which generated over Rs40.6 billion, followed by Rs4.8 billion from Token Tax, Rs1.65 billion from Traffic Challans, and Rs804 million from Property Tax collections.

The e-Pay Punjab platform facilitates payment for 88 taxes across 18 departments, including the Punjab Land Records Authority, streamlining the tax payment process for citizens.

Chairman PITB, Faisal Yousaf, highlighted the ongoing addition of new services to the platform to enhance public convenience. He emphasized that the goal is to improve the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of government services.

Developed by PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and 1Link, e-Pay Punjab allows payments through various channels, including ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, and over-the-counter transactions at any 1Link member bank. The platform also supports payments via Telco agents and mobile wallets.