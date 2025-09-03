Flash floods destroy 60% of rice, 30% of sugarcane crops in Punjab, impact cotton production

Flash floods in Punjab, Pakistan’s largest agricultural producer, have severely damaged thousands of acres of crops, according to preliminary assessments, according to Bloomberg.

Around 60% of the province’s rice crops and 30% of its sugarcane have been lost. Cotton production is also expected to fall short by 35% of its target for the year, the Pakistan Business Forum reported in its preliminary assessments.

Ahmad Jawad, chief organizer at the forum, described the scale of the damage as unprecedented, especially in Central Punjab. “Such destruction due to flooding has never been witnessed before,” he said, adding that the province is facing both an economic upheaval and a humanitarian crisis.

Punjab is responsible for 68% of Pakistan’s total annual food grain production. This year’s monsoon rains have been particularly devastating, compounding the damage caused by months of extreme weather.

The floods have already claimed more than 850 lives and displaced over two million people, according to Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik.

The finance ministry warned that the ongoing flood damages could exacerbate fiscal pressures and disrupt food supply chains. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast further heavy rains this week, raising concerns about additional flooding risks.