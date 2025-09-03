Sign inSubscribe
Govt extends Rs49.2m aid to overseas Pakistanis in Q1 2025

Support covers repatriation of deceased workers, legal claims, and death compensations across multiple countries

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan disbursed Rs49.2 million in financial and legal assistance to overseas citizens during the first quarter of 2025, according to the official Quarterly Performance Report of Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) for January–March.

The report, accessed by Wealth Pakistan, highlights that a major share of the aid was released through the Pakistan Community Welfare and Benevolent Fund (PCWBF), the government’s primary relief mechanism for expatriates. The support focused on distressed families, recovery of dues, settlement of claims, and repatriation of deceased individuals.

In Saudi Arabia alone, assistance worth more than Rs1.9 million was directed to bereaved families of workers, covering compensation and transportation expenses.

Pakistani missions in the UAE—Dubai and Abu Dhabi—handled over 250 death-related cases, disbursing more than Rs20 million in financial and legal aid.

Malaysia reported allocations exceeding Rs10 million to affected families, while Doha missions extended around Rs1.9 million for similar purposes. Other destinations, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also contributed significant assistance through their respective CWAs.

Officials noted that these interventions underscore Islamabad’s commitment to supporting the diaspora in times of crisis, while also recognizing their pivotal role in sustaining the economy through billions of dollars in annual remittances.

