Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

HBL introduces lowest fixed markup rate on car loans

By Press Release

Karachi, Pakistan – 3 Sept 2025: HBL launched the industry’s lowest car financing rates offer. Drive your dream car at a fixed markup rate of 9.99%. The opportunity is applicable on all new and locally manufactured vehicles.

HBL is making car financing easier by offering priority delivery and a complimentary vehicle tracker.

Clients are encouraged to take advantage of this limited time offer that expires on 31st October 2025, by applying digitally through the HBL Mobile App or visiting any of the Bank’s extensive branch network.

Previous article
PSX hits record high as buying rally continues, boosted by strong economic data
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.