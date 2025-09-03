HBL introduces lowest fixed markup rate on car loans

Karachi, Pakistan – 3 Sept 2025: HBL launched the industry’s lowest car financing rates offer. Drive your dream car at a fixed markup rate of 9.99%. The opportunity is applicable on all new and locally manufactured vehicles.

HBL is making car financing easier by offering priority delivery and a complimentary vehicle tracker.

Clients are encouraged to take advantage of this limited time offer that expires on 31st October 2025, by applying digitally through the HBL Mobile App or visiting any of the Bank’s extensive branch network.