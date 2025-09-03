Sign inSubscribe
HUBCO green rolls out eight fast EV chargers in major cities

Partnerships with PSO, APL and PARCO Gunvor to accelerate nationwide network; BYD-backed ventures gain traction

By Monitoring Desk

HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a subsidiary of Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), has activated eight Direct Current (DC) fast-charging stations across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, marking a key step in its push to build Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging backbone.

The disclosure was made in HUBCO’s directors’ report released Wednesday. “HGL has operationalised eight DC fast chargers cumulatively in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, and further installations are underway at various locations,” the report confirmed.

The expansion drive is being carried out in collaboration with Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Attock Petroleum Limited (APL), and PARCO Gunvor, with multiple additional sites already in development.

HGL began its rollout earlier this year. Its first EV charging station was inaugurated at Ocean Mall, Karachi, on January 21, 2025, followed by strategic partnership agreements — with PSO in February and with APL in April — to develop and market EV infrastructure at selected fuel stations nationwide.

According to HUBCO, the charging network will extend to motorways, highways, major urban centers, and destination hubs such as malls and commercial zones.

Beyond charging stations, the group is also diversifying into the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market. Through its subsidiary Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited (MMCPL), HUBCO has become the official partner of BYD in Pakistan. MMCPL introduced Pakistan’s first plug-in hybrid pickup, the BYD Shark 6, in February 2025, which the company said “has received tremendous response in the market.”

Commenting on its strategy, HPHL said in the report: “As the global automotive sector is poised for a significant evolution towards electric mobility, HPHL, via MMCPL, remains vigilant for promising opportunities to expand its portfolio of new energy products and services. The company is committed to acting on sound business prospects as they develop to enable the widespread adoption of sustainable transport.”

HUBCO remains Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), directly and indirectly operating plants with a combined installed generation capacity of 2,289 MW.

