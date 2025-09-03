Pakistan’s cotton arrivals rise 9% YoY despite flooding risks

Pakistan’s cotton arrivals showed a 9% year-on-year improvement as of August 31, 2025, reaching 1.336 million bales compared to 1.226 million bales during the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Wednesday.

The increase in cotton arrivals is attributed to higher inflows from both Punjab and Sindh. In Punjab, cotton arrivals rose by 3%, reaching 0.466 million bales compared to 0.453 million bales in 2024.

In Sindh, cotton arrivals increased by 13%, totaling 0.870 million bales compared to 0.773 million bales during the same period last year.

However, experts are raising concerns about the sustainability of this improvement, as severe flooding in key agricultural regions, especially in Punjab, has devastated large swathes of fertile land. The floods have caused significant damage to major crops, including rice, sugarcane, maize, vegetables, and cotton.

The impact on cotton production also poses a threat to Pakistan’s textile industry, which accounts for over half of the country’s exports. With cotton losses compounded by a 19% tariff on Pakistani exports to the United States, experts warn that the situation could further strain supply chains and negatively affect export revenues.

According to the preliminary assessments by the Pakistan Business Forum, cotton production is expected to fall short by 35% of its target for this year while around 60% of Punjab’s rice crops and 30% of its sugarcane have been lost.

Earlier, the finance ministry warned that the ongoing flood damages could exacerbate fiscal pressures and disrupt food supply chains.