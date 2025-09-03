Pakistan’s urea sales surge 46% YoY in August, driven by dealer pre-buying

Pakistan’s urea sales experienced an increase in August 2025, rising by 46% year-on-year and 34% month-on-month, reaching 816,000 tonnes.

This boost in sales was largely driven by aggressive discounting strategies employed by select manufacturers and possible advance purchases by dealers ahead of a partial price rollback in September.

Engro Fertilisers played a leading role in the discounting drive, offering an average price reduction of Rs269 per bag in August. However, a portion of this discount was withdrawn at the beginning of September. The surge in sales was also attributed to dealers stocking up on urea at the lower prices before the price changes took effect.

Despite the strong performance in August, cumulative urea offtake for the first eight months of FY25 showed a decline of 10%, dropping to 3.77 million tonnes from 4.21 million tonnes during the same period last year. This reduction in overall sales is primarily due to weaker farm economics, which have been affecting demand.