Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s urea sales surge 46% YoY in August, driven by dealer pre-buying

Urea sales reached 816,000 tonnes in August, but cumulative offtake for 8MFY25 declined by 10%, with closing inventory dropping to 1.06 million tonnes.

By News Desk

Pakistan’s urea sales experienced an increase in August 2025, rising by 46% year-on-year and 34% month-on-month, reaching 816,000 tonnes. 

This boost in sales was largely driven by aggressive discounting strategies employed by select manufacturers and possible advance purchases by dealers ahead of a partial price rollback in September.

Engro Fertilisers played a leading role in the discounting drive, offering an average price reduction of Rs269 per bag in August. However, a portion of this discount was withdrawn at the beginning of September. The surge in sales was also attributed to dealers stocking up on urea at the lower prices before the price changes took effect.

Despite the strong performance in August, cumulative urea offtake for the first eight months of FY25 showed a decline of 10%, dropping to 3.77 million tonnes from 4.21 million tonnes during the same period last year. This reduction in overall sales is primarily due to weaker farm economics, which have been affecting demand.

Previous article
India to test battery storage systems at coal plants to support solar integration, says power ministry 
Next article
Power restored to 1.26 million flood-affected consumers, over 340,000 still without electricity
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.