PM Shehbaz courts Chinese enterprises for expanded B2B investments

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a series of meetings with senior executives of China’s top enterprises on Wednesday, urging them to view Pakistan as their preferred destination for business-to-business (B2B) investments.

The discussions, held in Beijing, spanned a wide range of priority sectors including textiles, information technology, agriculture, mines and minerals, e-commerce, road and digital connectivity, industry, and space technologies.

Highlighting the government’s economic agenda, the prime minister briefed business leaders on reforms introduced to stabilize and strengthen Pakistan’s economy. These measures include investor-focused tax incentives, streamlined visa policies for Chinese nationals, and the establishment of dedicated airport counters to ease business travel.

He underscored that Pakistan has adopted a “whole-of-government” approach through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has emerged as a central platform to accelerate investment, resolve bottlenecks, and deepen bilateral industrial ties.

Sharif stressed that “industrial cooperation remains the cornerstone of Pakistan-China economic cooperation and a defining pillar of the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it enters into its second phase.”

Inviting Chinese companies to consider relocating industries to Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), he noted that the country offers a comparative advantage with a large pool of skilled yet cost-effective labor, competitive input costs, and strategic connectivity to regional and global markets.

The prime minister assured his Chinese counterparts that Pakistan is committed to ensuring a conducive business environment and promoting win-win industrial partnerships. Enhanced Chinese investment in SEZs, he emphasized, would not only create jobs and strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience but also advance the vision of CPEC as a driver of regional growth, innovation, and shared prosperity.