PMYP partners with Destinations to boost digital tourism and youth entrepreneurship

In a significant step toward transforming Pakistan’s tourism landscape, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Destinations, a pioneering digital tourism platform. The agreement was formalized at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office, chaired by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of PMYP.

The collaboration aims to harness technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship to accelerate Pakistan’s digital shift in tourism and the creator economy, while empowering the country’s youth.

Destinations, founded in 2015, is a leading digital platform that focuses on sustainable tourism and youth entrepreneurship. It also aims to integrate Pakistan into the global halal economy. The platform’s vision aligns with PMYP’s goals to enhance job creation, economic development, and promote Pakistan’s global brand.

The partnership revolves around four key pillars: technology and infrastructure, marketing and user acquisition, operational expansion, and data access and integration. It will also enable local service providers, small businesses, artisans, and tour guides to join a digital ecosystem, providing them with tools, training, and visibility.

A core focus of the initiative is on content creation and fostering the creator economy through the Destinations Edu app. The project also aims to build sustainable, halal-compliant businesses. Asma Chishty, CEO of Destinations, emphasized that this initiative will prepare Pakistan’s youth to lead global efforts in climate resilience and halal innovation.

The partnership will also enhance the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub (DYH), which has already registered over 2.6 million youth and offers opportunities in education, employment, and environmental engagement.

With this collaboration, PMYP and Destinations seek to modernize how tourists explore, book, and experience Pakistan, aiming for a vibrant, inclusive, and digitally empowered tourism sector that promotes long-term growth and youth involvement.