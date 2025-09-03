Power restored to 1.26 million flood-affected consumers, over 340,000 still without electricity

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division announced that electricity has been restored to more than 1.26 million of the 1.6 million consumers affected by recent floods, while over 340,000 families remain without power as repair crews struggle with damaged infrastructure and persistent floodwaters.



The Power Division said that significant progress has been made in restoring electricity to flood-affected areas, with power now fully or partially restored to 1,266,928 of the 1,607,311 affected consumers across multiple distribution companies. Restoration work is ongoing as repair teams race to overcome damaged infrastructure and persistent flooding challenges.



The latest report stated that 49 grid stations and 487 feeders were knocked offline nationwide. Of these, 222 feeders have been fully restored, and 127 have been partially reconnected.



In areas under the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), which includes Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan, 12 grid stations and 91 feeders were damaged. Of these, 85 feeders have been completely restored, and six are partially functional. Electricity has been restored to 459,921 out of 463,375 affected consumers in PESCO’s service areas. The remaining 3,454 consumers are expected to regain electricity between September 4 and 11. The Power Division reported that restoration efforts in Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan have been fully completed.



The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) reported 11 grid stations and 103 feeders damaged by the floods. Out of these, 83 feeders have been completely restored, and 13 partially restored. Power supply has been restored to 631,495 out of 735,995 consumers, with the remaining 104,500 consumers expected to regain electricity once floodwaters recede and repair work can be completed safely.



In the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) areas, which include Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana, 67 feeders were affected. So far, 31 feeders have been fully restored, while 36 are partially operational. Electricity has been restored to 59,590 out of 75,681 affected consumers. Full restoration is expected between September 4 and 5.



The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) reported that its service areas, including Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Dera Ismail Khan, were hit with damage to 26 grid stations and 76 feeders. Of these, 18 feeders have been fully restored, and 54 temporarily reconnected. Power has been restored to 83,185 out of 194,344 consumers, with the remaining 111,159 consumers expected to regain service by September 5.



In the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) region, 134 feeders were affected, impacting 88,818 consumers. The Power Division stated that work on full restoration will begin immediately once floodwaters recede to ensure safety for repair teams.



The Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), which covers North Waziristan and Khyber, reported 13 feeders damaged. Two feeders have been fully restored, and nine partially restored. Electricity has been restored to 9,072 out of 25,433 consumers, with full restoration expected by 5:00 p.m. on September 5.



In the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) areas, including Mansehra, all three affected feeders have been completely restored.



Despite the progress, more than 340,000 families are still living without electricity — many of them sheltering in flooded villages, coping with damaged homes, and relying on candles and kerosene lamps at night.



The Power Division assured that restoration work is being carried out on an emergency basis. Full recovery of electricity in flood-hit areas has remained its top priority. Teams are working around the clock to ensure that power is restored to all remaining consumers as quickly as possible, despite ongoing challenges posed by standing floodwaters and damaged infrastructure.