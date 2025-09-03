PSX hits record high as buying rally continues, boosted by strong economic data



The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index reaching a record high of 152,202 points, as strong economic data and sustained investor confidence fueled the buying rally.

Positive momentum persisted throughout the session, pushing the index to an intra-day high of 152,805.30, with the benchmark settling at 152,201.87, marking an increase of 1,226.39 points or 0.81%.

Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, attributed the rally to improving macroeconomic stability and strong corporate earnings. He noted that cyclical sectors, particularly cement, have been drawing interest due to stronger dispatches and profitability, while banks have supported the index with resilient earnings despite lower interest rates. Auto stocks also performed well on the back of improved sales.

Saad Hanif, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, echoed the sentiment, attributing the ongoing momentum to Pakistan’s stable macroeconomic conditions, largely driven by the ongoing IMF program, which has bolstered investor confidence. Additionally, sharp interest rate cuts have pushed investors toward equities, while significant inflows from local institutions have provided liquidity, sustaining the rally.

The KSE-100 Index continued its historic rally from Tuesday, where it closed at 150,975.48 points, gaining 1,004 points or 0.67%.

On Wednesday, the index remained positive throughout the day, showing an intraday high of 152,805.30 (+1,829.82) and a low of 151,320.49 (+345.01) points. Total volume of the KSE-100 Index was 337.87 million shares.

Among the 100 index companies, 58 closed higher, while 42 closed lower. In the broader market, the All-Share Index closed at 93,333.01 with a net gain of 582.92 points or 0.63%. The total market volume was 1,043.23 million shares, with a traded value of Rs51.31 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs6.88 billion compared to the previous session.