Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bank of Khyber launches Mastercard debit card portfolio to boost digital banking

The new card offering aims to enhance financial inclusion and digital payments across Pakistan

By Aziz Buneri

The Bank of Khyber (BoK) has unveiled its Mastercard Debit Card portfolio at a launch event in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad, marking a significant step in the bank’s retail and digital banking strategy. The event was attended by Mr. Hassan Raza, Managing Director & CEO of BoK, and Mr. Arslan Khan, Country Manager of Mastercard Pakistan & Afghanistan, alongside senior management from BoK.

The Mastercard Debit Card portfolio, which includes Classic, Gold, and Platinum tiers, aims to provide customers with secure, seamless, and globally accepted payment solutions designed to meet their everyday needs. During the ceremony, a live transaction was demonstrated using a KuickPay POS terminal, signaling the official launch of the debit card.

Mr. Hassan Raza emphasized the role of the Mastercard Debit Card in offering convenience, security, and access to global commerce, underlining BoK’s commitment to digital transformation. Mr. Arslan Khan expressed Mastercard’s excitement about partnering with BoK to enhance financial inclusion and promote digital payment adoption across Pakistan.

BoK currently serves 719,000 account holders, including 150,000 digital banking app users, highlighting the bank’s growing market presence and the potential of this partnership with Mastercard.

The ceremony concluded with a networking lunch, photo opportunities, and shield presentations to partners involved in the project. Founded in 1991, BoK is a government-owned bank operating nationwide, offering both Islamic and conventional banking services, with a focus on driving digital innovation and financial inclusion.

Previous article
Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment to advancing CPEC 2.0, strengthen bilateral ties
Next article
SBP’s Forex reserves rise by $28.2 million, reaching $14.3 billion
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.