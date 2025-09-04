Bank of Khyber launches Mastercard debit card portfolio to boost digital banking

The Bank of Khyber (BoK) has unveiled its Mastercard Debit Card portfolio at a launch event in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad, marking a significant step in the bank’s retail and digital banking strategy. The event was attended by Mr. Hassan Raza, Managing Director & CEO of BoK, and Mr. Arslan Khan, Country Manager of Mastercard Pakistan & Afghanistan, alongside senior management from BoK.

The Mastercard Debit Card portfolio, which includes Classic, Gold, and Platinum tiers, aims to provide customers with secure, seamless, and globally accepted payment solutions designed to meet their everyday needs. During the ceremony, a live transaction was demonstrated using a KuickPay POS terminal, signaling the official launch of the debit card.

Mr. Hassan Raza emphasized the role of the Mastercard Debit Card in offering convenience, security, and access to global commerce, underlining BoK’s commitment to digital transformation. Mr. Arslan Khan expressed Mastercard’s excitement about partnering with BoK to enhance financial inclusion and promote digital payment adoption across Pakistan.

BoK currently serves 719,000 account holders, including 150,000 digital banking app users, highlighting the bank’s growing market presence and the potential of this partnership with Mastercard.

The ceremony concluded with a networking lunch, photo opportunities, and shield presentations to partners involved in the project. Founded in 1991, BoK is a government-owned bank operating nationwide, offering both Islamic and conventional banking services, with a focus on driving digital innovation and financial inclusion.