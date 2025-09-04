CCP launches competition law lecture series to enhance understanding of evolving market dynamics



The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has initiated a Lecture Series on Competition Law, aimed at fostering dialogue and enhancing understanding of contemporary issues in competition regulation. The series will feature insights from national and international experts on emerging challenges in competition law and policy.

During the inaugural session, CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Sidhu emphasized the importance of developing a specialized workforce to address evolving competition challenges. He noted that the series is part of the CCP’s commitment to professional development and institutional strengthening.

The first lecture, delivered by competition law expert Dr. Amber Darr, focused on “Merger Evaluation for the Digital Economy.” Dr. Darr discussed how traditional merger evaluation frameworks are being reshaped by the dynamics of digital markets, addressing issues such as killer acquisitions and market definitions for zero-price products.

The session, attended by CCP officers from various levels, sparked discussions on how these issues can be integrated into Pakistan’s legal and regulatory framework. Dr. Darr stressed the need for updated regulatory approaches to ensure competitive and fair markets.

The lecture series is part of the CCP’s broader efforts to build capacity, promote knowledge-sharing, and reinforce its role as a key market regulator in Pakistan.