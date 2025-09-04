Over 315,000 households still without power as restoration efforts continue



Over 315,000 households remain without power as repair teams continue to battle damaged infrastructure and submerged areas.

According to the latest report issued by the Power Division, a total of 1,303,559 consumers have had their electricity fully or partially restored out of 1,623,413 affected nationwide. Restoration efforts are ongoing around the clock, with the ministry stressing that reconnecting the remaining 315,854 consumers remains its top priority.

Flooding initially knocked out 49 grid stations and 497 feeders across several distribution companies. Of these, 239 feeders have now been fully restored, while 249 have been temporarily reconnected to provide partial relief.

In Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) areas — including Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan — 12 grid stations and 91 feeders were damaged. Power has been restored to 459,921 of the 463,375 affected consumers, with the remaining 3,454 expected to regain service between September 4 and 12.

The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) reported 11 grid stations and 103 feeders damaged. Out of nearly 736,000 affected consumers, power has been restored to 660,509. Restoration for the remaining 75,478 consumers will begin once floodwaters recede to allow safe access.

In Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) areas, covering Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana, 44 of 67 feeders have been fully restored, bringing electricity back to 59,067 of the 73,634 affected consumers. Full recovery is expected by September 5.

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) reported damage to 26 grid stations and 77 feeders across Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Dera Ismail Khan. Nineteen feeders have been fully restored, while 54 have been temporarily reconnected. Currently, 93,331 of the 198,616 affected consumers have electricity, with full restoration targeted for September 5, contingent on water levels dropping.

In southern Punjab, the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) reported 139 damaged feeders, leaving 96,537 consumers without electricity. Restoration will begin as soon as floodwaters recede.

The Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), serving North Waziristan and Khyber, reported 17 damaged feeders. Two feeders have been fully restored and 11 partially reconnected, with electricity restored to 7,302 of the 31,599 affected consumers. Full recovery is expected by 5:00 p.m. on September 5.

The Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) reported that all three damaged feeders in Mansehra have been fully restored.

Despite the progress, hundreds of thousands of families remain in darkness, relying on candles and kerosene lamps. The Power Division assured that teams are working round the clock to ensure complete restoration, emphasizing that reconnecting affected communities remains a national priority.