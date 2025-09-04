Over 3,200 acres of farmland and 6,200 livestock lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods, UN agency says 

The recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have caused severe damage to 3,233 acres of agricultural land, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA). The ‘Rapid Needs Assessment’ report revealed that Buner experienced the largest agricultural losses, with 1,157 acres of land damaged, followed by Swat (853 acres), Shangla (559 acres), and Swabi (330 acres).

The report also highlighted that over 80% of residents in affected areas reported crop losses, particularly in Battagram and Mansehra, while Lower Dir and Torghar saw smaller but notable impacts. In addition to crop damage, the floods resulted in the loss of 6,206 livestock across 10 districts, with Buner suffering the greatest losses at 4,818 animals.

The loss of both crops and livestock has severely impacted the livelihoods of rural households, exacerbating food insecurity. Despite this, market access remained relatively stable, with 77% of markets reported as accessible. However, Buner faced the lowest access at just 35%, limiting residents’ ability to obtain essential goods.

The regular supply of essential commodities was disrupted in 55% of affected areas, particularly in Swabi, Shangla, and Swat. While food assistance reached 42% of households, districts like Battagram, Lower Dir, Torghar, and Upper Dir received minimal or no support. Health services were also limited, reaching 39% of the affected population, with no assistance reported in Torghar and Upper Dir.

Shelter support was provided to only 20% of households, with Swabi and Buner reporting the highest coverage. Nutrition support reached just 15% of the population, primarily in Buner, while the education sector remained the least supported, with only 2% of affected individuals receiving assistance.

The report underscores critical gaps in shelter, nutrition, and education support, stressing the need for continued humanitarian efforts to address these needs.