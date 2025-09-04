Pakistan, China explore maritime ventures as minister pushes Gwadar-centered blue economy

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has called for deeper maritime cooperation with China, proposing joint ventures in shipbuilding, port development, and logistics to position Gwadar as a regional trade hub.

During a series of meetings in Beijing on Thursday, the minister welcomed Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation’s proposal to establish an Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex in Pakistan. He assured the company that Islamabad would provide land, utilities, and regulatory approvals, while emphasizing that ship recycling facilities must comply with Hong Kong Convention (HKC) and European Union standards.

Junaid Chaudhry also highlighted the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation’s (PNSC) ongoing fleet expansion, inviting Shandong to explore partnerships in new builds, leasing, or feeder services linked to Gwadar. He further proposed collaboration on dry dock or floating dock facilities at Port Qasim and Gwadar, as well as EU-certified fish processing and aquaculture research to boost seafood exports.

In discussions with officials of the Tianjin Dongjiang Comprehensive Free Trade Zone (TDFTPZ) — China’s leading shipping, leasing, and logistics hub — the minister reviewed ship financing and leasing options, including Aframax tankers, container vessels, and bulk carriers, to grow PNSC’s fleet without heavy upfront costs. He urged Dongjiang firms to invest in bonded warehouses, cold chain facilities, and bulk cargo handling in Gwadar, while suggesting the creation of a China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor. He also requested training programs for Pakistani free zone managers and customs officials and invited a Dongjiang investment mission to visit Gwadar in 2025.

Separately, in talks with executives of FANJIEYUN International, a frozen food and meat importer, the minister discussed turning Gwadar into a logistics hub through bonded warehousing and transshipment corridors. He proposed reviving feeder vessel services and commissioning a feasibility study for freight hub operations at the port.

The federal minister is currently visiting China as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation, which aims to attract foreign investment and strengthen cooperation in maritime and port sectors, with a particular emphasis on developing Gwadar as a gateway for regional trade and logistics.