Pakistani textile manufacturers showcase growth at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics 2025

Five leading textile firms attend global trade event, with sector exports surging by 32% in July 2025

At the ongoing Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics—Autumn Edition 2025, five of Pakistan’s top textile and apparel manufacturers are highlighting the revival of the country’s textile sector. The event, which runs from September 2 to 4, serves as a major global platform for the textile trade.

The textile sector has been on a steady growth path, with exports jumping by 32% in July compared to the same month last year. This surge follows a 7.59% year-on-year growth in June. For the fiscal year 2024-25, textile exports reached $17.887 billion, reflecting a 7.39% increase from the previous year’s $16.655 billion.

The participating Pakistani companies are using the expo to establish vital partnerships and increase their international presence. 

Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai, stressed the importance of the event for expanding technological capabilities and exploring joint ventures, particularly in high-value apparel and man-made fabrics.

Azgard Nine, a leading producer of sustainable denim fabrics and garments, is among the exhibitors. Deputy General Manager Sana Arshad expressed confidence in the event’s potential for fostering innovation and partnerships, citing positive outcomes from previous participations.

 

