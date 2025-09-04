PPL announces oil and gas discovery at Dhok Sultan-03 well in Attock

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a significant oil and gas discovery at its well Dhok Sultan-03, located in the Attock district of Punjab Province, according to the company’s filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited is the operator of Dhok Sultan with an exploration licence.

“We are pleased to disclose that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (the ‘Company’), the operator of Dhok Sultan (Exploration Licence), has made an oil & gas discovery at its well “Dhok Sultan-03”, located in District Attock, Punjab Province,” read PPL’s notice sent to the PSX.

This is the second discovery in the Dhok Sultan Block by the company as an operator holding 75% Working Interest (WI), along with its Joint Venture Partner, Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), which holds 25% WI.

After rigorous internal geological and geophysical evaluation and deliberations, the well Dhok Sultan-03 was spudded on January 18, 2025, and drilled down to a depth of 5,815 meters MD BKB (Measured Depth Below Kelly Bushing) to test the hydrocarbon potential of the naturally fractured carbonates of Patala and Lockhart formations.

Potential hydrocarbon-bearing zones were identified in the said reservoirs based on the drilling results and acquired wireline logs interpretations.

During testing, the well flowed 1,469 barrels per day of oil and 2.56 MMscfd of gas at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,147 psig on a 32/64” choke, and 2,113 barrels per day of oil and 4.13 MMscfd of gas at WHFP of 813 psig on a 48/64” choke.

The company said that this achievement highlights the substantial untapped hydrocarbon potential of the mature Potwar–Kohat sub-basin, which can be effectively unlocked through the deployment of advanced technologies in prospect evaluation and well drilling.

In addition, this discovery will add additional hydrocarbon reserves and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production.