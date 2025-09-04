PSX hits new record high, boosted by strong sectoral performance and economic optimism



Bulls continued to push the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to new heights on Thursday, supported by robust sectoral performance and improving economic sentiment. The benchmark KSE-100 Index reached a record high, closing at 152,665.72, marking an increase of 463.85 points, or 0.30%.

Positive sentiment prevailed throughout the trading session, driving the index to an intra-day high of 153,411.05.

“We have seen a very strong momentum in the last couple of months,” said Mustafa Pasha, executive director at Lakson Investments. He highlighted that mutual funds have been significant buyers at the bourse, benefiting from fresh inflows into equity-based products, which has helped drive valuations higher.

Pasha also pointed out that there is growing optimism among investors that Pakistan’s economy will gradually recover, potentially leading to earnings growth in the coming months.

On Wednesday, the PSX extended its record-breaking streak, with the KSE-100 Index surging by 1,226.39 points, or 0.81%, to settle at 152,201.88.