Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX hits new record high, boosted by strong sectoral performance and economic optimism

The KSE-100 Index closes at 152,665.72, continuing its upward momentum driven by strong sector performance and investor confidence

By News Desk


Bulls continued to push the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to new heights on Thursday, supported by robust sectoral performance and improving economic sentiment. The benchmark KSE-100 Index reached a record high, closing at 152,665.72, marking an increase of 463.85 points, or 0.30%.

Positive sentiment prevailed throughout the trading session, driving the index to an intra-day high of 153,411.05.

“We have seen a very strong momentum in the last couple of months,” said Mustafa Pasha, executive director at Lakson Investments. He highlighted that mutual funds have been significant buyers at the bourse, benefiting from fresh inflows into equity-based products, which has helped drive valuations higher.

Pasha also pointed out that there is growing optimism among investors that Pakistan’s economy will gradually recover, potentially leading to earnings growth in the coming months.

On Wednesday, the PSX extended its record-breaking streak, with the KSE-100 Index surging by 1,226.39 points, or 0.81%, to settle at 152,201.88.

Previous article
VEON Group seeks acquisition of TPL Insurance, expanding into Pakistan’s insurance sector
Next article
Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment to advancing CPEC 2.0, strengthen bilateral ties
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.