Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Saudi investors eye joint ventures in Pakistan’s growing snack industry

Pakistani delegation explores collaboration opportunities as Saudi food market surges, highlighting demand for snacks and halal products

By News Desk

Pakistani entrepreneurs are exploring potential joint ventures in Saudi Arabia’s thriving food sector, with a particular focus on the growing snacks market, according to Shahid Imran, convenor of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s regional food committee. Imran, who is leading a Pakistani delegation in Jeddah, shared that Saudi investors have shown strong interest in partnering with Pakistani businesses, aiming to meet the rising demand for quality snack products.

The delegation emphasized Pakistan’s expertise in traditional snacks like nimco, roasted chickpeas, and spicy mixtures, as well as modern offerings such as flavored chips, cookies, biscuits, and energy bars. These products align with Saudi consumers’ evolving tastes. 

Imran noted that Saudi investors are seeking co-branding opportunities, technology transfers, and halal certification for Pakistani snacks, which are seen as affordable, tasty, and crafted with expertise.

The growing interest comes amidst a robust expansion of Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage market, which is expected to reach $57.4 billion by 2025. The growth is driven by urbanization, an affluent young population, and the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is spurring demand for convenience foods and quick-service restaurants.

Pakistani exporters believe they can capitalize on this demand by offering snacks that cater to both traditional tastes and modern health trends. Joint ventures are seen as a key strategy for establishing processing units, improving packaging, and obtaining the necessary certifications to meet Saudi standards.

While Pakistan’s food exports stand at $7.116 billion for FY25, snacks and allied categories contribute a small portion of this figure. However, Saudi Arabia’s reliance on food imports due to limited agricultural capacity makes it an attractive market for Pakistani snack producers. Still, some economists warn that competing in the competitive Saudi market will require substantial investments in branding, packaging, and marketing tailored to local tastes.

Despite the challenges, Pakistani exporters are optimistic about establishing a foothold in the Saudi market. Industry leaders argue that affordability, authenticity, and halal certification are key strengths that could resonate with Gulf consumers.

Previous article
Wapda seeks 91% revenue hike to Rs365bn, proposes 90% rise in hydropower rates for FY26
Next article
Pakistani textile manufacturers showcase growth at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.