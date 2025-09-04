Sazgar Engineering to launch PHEV TANK-500 and CANNON by March 2026

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) has announced its plans to roll out the Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) TANK-500 and CANNON by March 31, 2026, according to the company’s annual financial report released on Thursday.

The company launched its first PHEV HAVAL H6 1.5L on August 16, 2025.

As Pakistan’s auto sector shows encouraging signs of recovery and gradually regains momentum, auto assemblers have the opportunity to leverage this growth to expand their product offerings across multiple categories, including petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles.

“Aligned with the positive outlook, Sazgar remains committed to the introduction of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) equipped with advanced technologies and modern features in line with the Government’s policy framework. The company has successfully launched its first CKD Plug-In-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) HAVAL H6 1.5L on August 16, 2025. In addition, CKD rollouts of TANK-500 and CANNON PHEVs are planned by March 31, 2026,” read the financial statement.

Sazgar Engineering manufactures and markets four-wheelers of various types under brands HAVAL, JOLION, BAIC and three-wheelers under the brand SAZGAR. The company also imports and markets four-wheelers under the brand TANK-500 and ORA.

It said that the three-wheeler segment is also expected to maintain its growth trajectory and will deliver stronger sales volumes in the coming financial year. However, the tractor wheel segment is struggling for its survival due to a reduction in demand for tractors in the market.

Sazgar’s four-wheelers sales reached 10,889 units in 2025, reflecting a 101.95% increase from 5,392 units in 2024. Three-wheelers saw a rise to 25,786 units, up 71.75% from 15,014 units in 2024. However, tractor wheel rims declined by 35.27%, with 42,622 units sold in 2025 compared to 65,850 units in 2024. It is also noted that four-wheeler sales include 45 units of imported CBU, an increase from 18 units sold as of June 30, 2024.

“Exports remain a strategic priority, not only to strengthen the company’s growth prospects but also to contribute to the country’s foreign exchange earnings. The company is making continuous efforts to enhance the export volumes in the coming years,” it added.

Furthermore, the company’s board has decided to discontinue the home appliances business effective from September 01, 2025 after a comprehensive review of its financial performance, market dynamics and long-term strategic objectives.