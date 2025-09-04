SBP’s Forex reserves rise by $28.2 million, reaching $14.3 billion



Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves saw a modest increase of $ 41.7 million, or 0.21%, reaching a total of $ 19.65 billion as of August 29, 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The rise in reserves was primarily driven by the SBP’s own forex reserves, which increased by $ 28.2 million during the week, taking the SBP reserves to $14.3 billion. Meanwhile, net reserves held by commercial banks also saw a positive change, rising by $ 13.5 million.

The increase in reserves, while modest, reflects steady growth in Pakistan’s foreign exchange position, which is critical for the country’s economic stability, including import payments and the management of external debt. This change further demonstrates ongoing efforts to stabilize and strengthen Pakistan’s financial position despite external pressures.

The SBP’s reserves, which are a key indicator of the country’s ability to meet its foreign obligations, now stand at $ 10.66 billion, while commercial banks’ reserves contribute $ 9.00 billion to the total liquid foreign reserves.

The increase in reserves has been seen as a positive step for Pakistan’s economy, with market observers noting that it enhances the country’s ability to navigate external financial challenges.