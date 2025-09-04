Sign inSubscribe
SECP warns public against illegal investment schemes promoted by 4D Group of Companies

SECP highlights risks of unregistered investment platform offering monthly returns of 8% to 12%.

By News Desk
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a warning to the public about an illegal investment and deposit-taking scheme being aggressively promoted by the 4D Group of Companies and its owner, Mr. Muhammad Asif. The scheme, which promises returns of 8% to 12% monthly, is being spread through various social media channels.

The SECP clarified that the 4D Group of Companies is neither incorporated nor registered under the Companies Act, 2017, and is not authorized to raise deposits or offer investment schemes. The activities of the 4D Group are illegal and pose significant financial risks to the public.

The SECP has advised the public not to invest or deposit money with the 4D Group of Companies or any similar unregistered platforms. The matter has been referred to investigative authorities for further action.

The SECP also reminded the public that a company’s Certificate of Incorporation does not authorize it to raise deposits or offer investment schemes. It urged individuals to verify the legitimacy of investment opportunities through official SECP channels to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

The SECP continues to prioritize public protection and takes appropriate actions against unauthorized investment schemes. The public can report suspected fraudulent activities through the SECP’s Complaint Management System, via email, or the SECP Toll-Free Helpline.

