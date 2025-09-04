Sign inSubscribe
US firms urged to explore investment in Pakistan’s agriculture, minerals, energy, and IT sectors

Chargé d'Affaires Baker highlights sectors with high potential for US investment to strengthen economic ties in a webinar

By Monitoring Desk

US American Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker underscored Pakistan’s potential as an emerging investment hub during a recent webinar hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU).

According to media reports, the session brought together American and Pakistani business leaders, alongside financial institution representatives, to discuss Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape and its reform efforts.

Baker commended the current government’s initiatives to stabilise the economy and create a more investor-friendly environment. She highlighted several areas where U.S. companies could contribute to Pakistan’s long-term growth.

“Pakistan, with a population of 250 million people, is the fifth-largest country in the world, and 64% of its population is under 30,” Baker said. “It offers one of the largest and youngest consumer markets globally.” 

She also pointed out that while Pakistan’s GDP stands at $412 billion, projections from Goldman Sachs indicate it could reach $3.3 trillion by 2050, positioning the country among the top 10 to 15 economies.

Baker emphasised sectors like critical minerals, ICT, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure development as prime areas for U.S. investment. She also encouraged American companies to collaborate with the US Foreign Commercial Service team at the US Mission in Pakistan to explore joint ventures with local businesses.

“This is a moment for U.S. businesses to invest in Pakistan, creating profitable opportunities and strengthening economic ties between our two nations,” she concluded.

