Aurangzeb chairs first inflation steering committee amid flood-driven price pressures

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday presided over the inaugural session of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends, with a sharp focus on food prices, supply chains, and the broader market outlook in the aftermath of recent floods.

The body, established last week on the directive of the prime minister, assessed domestic and international drivers of inflation while examining how rising food costs are straining low-income and flood-affected households, according to an official press release.

Aurangzeb instructed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to urgently coordinate with provincial governments in evaluating current reserves of wheat, rice, and sugar. “The Finance Division will extend maximum possible support to mitigate the impact of inflation on poor households and flood-hit communities,” he assured.

Officials also underlined the importance of continuous monitoring of commodity prices, supply lines, and crop conditions to allow for timely government intervention.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from the Finance Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The committee agreed to reconvene shortly to finalize recommendations for administrative steps aimed at stabilizing markets and ensuring uninterrupted supplies nationwide.