Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Calcorp proposes 100% acquisition of its renewable energy associate company

Acquisition valued at Rs100,000; Helios to produce photovoltaic modules, battery systems, and inverters; holds 2-acre SEZ land, paid Rs35 million first installment, with Rs1.7 million capital work in progress

By News Desk

Calcorp Limited has proposed the acquisition of its associated company, Helios Resol Technology (Pvt.) Limited, pending approval from shareholders through a Special Resolution, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday. 

The decision was taken at a board meeting held on September 4 at 2:30 PM.

Under the proposed transaction, Calcorp will acquire 50,000 ordinary voting shares of Helios, representing 100% of its shareholding, at a total cost of Rs100,000, equivalent to Rs2 per share. 

Helios has not yet commenced business operations but is registered with the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Authority and was allocated two acres of land in Bin Qasim Industrial Park – Special Economic Zone (BQIP-SEZ) in February 2025.

Helios plans to produce and assemble photovoltaic modules, battery systems, inverters, and other related components. 

The company has already made a first installment payment of Rs35 million to the SEZ Authority and recorded Capital Work In Progress of Rs1.7 million as of June 30, 2025. Once commercial operations begin, Helios will enjoy a 10-year tax-free status under SEZ regulations.

Calcorp stated that the date and venue for the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be announced in due course, and the Stock Exchange will be kept informed of any material developments regarding the acquisition.

Previous article
Senate panel seeks five-year agriculture exports record after Italy raises concerns
Next article
Pakistan Railways to retrieve property worth Rs65 billion, outsource more passenger, freight trains
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.