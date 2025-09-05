Pakistan Railways to retrieve property worth Rs65 billion, outsource more passenger, freight trains

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has announced plans to recover railway lands worth Rs65 billion, alongside reforms and development projects to modernise Pakistan Railways.

Speaking at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Abbasi said Rs15 billion of railway property had been recovered, with another Rs50 billion expected to be retrieved this year. He clarified that railway land is non-saleable but revenue-sharing partnerships are being pursued for optimal utilisation.

Abbasi highlighted Karachi’s role as critical for the railway network and Pakistan’s economy. He said the Thar coal transport project is progressing nationwide and that the groundbreaking for the 480km Karachi–Rohri line is scheduled for June 2026.

On modernisation, 155 stations are being converted to solar power, including 27 in Karachi, with 60 stations already solarised. Wi-Fi is being installed at 40 stations, with plans to expand ATM and internet services to all major stations. A new CIP lounge at Karachi Station will open on September 22, and railway saloons are now available to the public at affordable rates.

Abbasi highlighted digitisation measures that reduced losses, including Rs4 billion saved through meter regularisation and Rs1 billion previously lost to ticket theft. He warned that ticketless travellers and facilitators would face imprisonment, noting that even ministers and the Railways chairman must purchase tickets.

On outsourcing, Abbasi said 11 passenger trains have been transferred to private operators, with nine more to follow within six days, and a total of 38 expected by December. Freight trains are also being outsourced, with two handed to NLC and 10 more requested. Eight railway hospitals and 14 schools are also being outsourced, while employees will continue to receive free medical care.

Abbasi acknowledged train delays caused by recent floods and said fares could not be reduced immediately. He also noted that bogies and engines supplied eight years ago were of poor quality and worn out despite a 30-year lifespan, prompting an official inquiry.