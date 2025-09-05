Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Railways to retrieve property worth Rs65 billion, outsource more passenger, freight trains

Property worth Rs15 billion already recovered, Rs50 billion expected this year; 11 passenger trains outsourced, 9 more in six days, 38 by December; two freight trains handed to NLC, 10 more requested, says minister

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has announced plans to recover railway lands worth Rs65 billion, alongside reforms and development projects to modernise Pakistan Railways.

Speaking at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Abbasi said Rs15 billion of railway property had been recovered, with another Rs50 billion expected to be retrieved this year. He clarified that railway land is non-saleable but revenue-sharing partnerships are being pursued for optimal utilisation.

Abbasi highlighted Karachi’s role as critical for the railway network and Pakistan’s economy. He said the Thar coal transport project is progressing nationwide and that the groundbreaking for the 480km Karachi–Rohri line is scheduled for June 2026.

On modernisation, 155 stations are being converted to solar power, including 27 in Karachi, with 60 stations already solarised. Wi-Fi is being installed at 40 stations, with plans to expand ATM and internet services to all major stations. A new CIP lounge at Karachi Station will open on September 22, and railway saloons are now available to the public at affordable rates.

Abbasi highlighted digitisation measures that reduced losses, including Rs4 billion saved through meter regularisation and Rs1 billion previously lost to ticket theft. He warned that ticketless travellers and facilitators would face imprisonment, noting that even ministers and the Railways chairman must purchase tickets.

On outsourcing, Abbasi said 11 passenger trains have been transferred to private operators, with nine more to follow within six days, and a total of 38 expected by December. Freight trains are also being outsourced, with two handed to NLC and 10 more requested. Eight railway hospitals and 14 schools are also being outsourced, while employees will continue to receive free medical care.

Abbasi acknowledged train delays caused by recent floods and said fares could not be reduced immediately. He also noted that bogies and engines supplied eight years ago were of poor quality and worn out despite a 30-year lifespan, prompting an official inquiry.

Previous article
Calcorp proposes 100% acquisition of its renewable energy associate company
Next article
LHC recommends waiver of Rs50,000 court fee for small taxpayers to end FBR discrimination
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.