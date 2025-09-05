Pakistan targets $600m seafood exports as Beijing talks open new horizons

Pakistan is setting its sights on boosting seafood exports to $600 million in the coming financial year, with federal authorities and private sector players engaging Chinese partners to unlock new markets and technologies.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, during a meeting with Pakistani seafood exporters in Beijing, underscored that “signing memorandums of understanding and fostering business-to-business agreements will play a crucial role in enhancing fisheries exports, strengthening aquaculture collaboration, and elevating Pakistan as a key seafood hub in the region.”

The minister noted that Pakistan’s seafood export sector is already showing strong momentum. In FY 2024–25, total seafood exports crossed USD 465 million, with live mud crabs and lobsters emerging as high-value products. “Pakistan ranks as the third-largest global exporter of mud crabs, shipping over 3,000 tons of live mud crabs to China, its biggest importer,” he said.

Industry representatives briefed the minister on their ongoing negotiations and future plans. Tariq Memon, International Sales Manager at Arabian Sea Products, revealed that his firm is developing advanced aquaculture and holding systems for live mud crabs and lobsters. The initiative, launched in partnership with Chinese firms, aims to extend the survival period of live seafood to two or three weeks—allowing access to long-distance markets such as China. According to him, the project’s success hinges on “technology transfer, investment, and aquaculture expertise from Chinese partners.”

Meanwhile, Saeed Ahmed Fareed, CEO of Legend International (Pvt) Ltd, proposed a joint venture with a Chinese company for value-added frozen seafood and poultry products, including chicken feet. Based in Karachi, his company runs a 65,000-square-foot facility with a 40-tonne daily processing capacity and is already certified by China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC). Fareed stressed that such a partnership would enable cost reductions, economies of scale, and wider export reach to the US, Europe, and regional markets.

Other exporters echoed similar ambitions. Ali Reimoo, partner at Karim Impex, spoke of plans to expand into China and neighboring countries. Asif Muhammad Ali Shah, Director of Perfect Food Industries, highlighted opportunities in freeze-dried foods—a preservation technology first pioneered by NASA but now popular in Asia. He noted that countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and China dominate this sector, while Pakistan has yet to establish any freeze-drying plants despite strong demand for fruits and vegetables such as mango, okra, bitter melon, falsa, and guava.

Shah explained that prohibitive equipment costs and slow processing have hindered investment, but stressed that international buyers are ready to sign annual contracts if local facilities are set up, particularly to cater to diaspora communities and niche markets.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry observed that Pakistan’s cold chain and frozen food infrastructure is expanding rapidly, creating the foundation for seafood-specific freeze-drying plants. He added that the country’s “current infrastructure and market trends indicate promising potential for growth in this sector in near future.”