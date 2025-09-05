Pakistan to send 12+ trade delegations to China to boost exports

Pakistan has stepped up efforts to expand its exports to China during the financial year 2025-26, with dozens of companies preparing to take part in leading international exhibitions in major Chinese cities, according to a news report.

According to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) 2025-26 calendar, business delegations will attend a series of events in China to showcase their products.

The sectors being promoted include seafood, fruits, textiles, carpets, leather goods, and multi-category exports, reflecting Pakistan’s strategy of diversifying its export base while consolidating its position in China’s fast-growing consumer markets.

Pakistani exporters will participate in the Seafood and Fisheries Expo in Qingdao from October 29–31, 2025, the Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong from September 3–5, 2025, and the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Exhibition in September 2025.

The country’s leather sector has already been represented at the All-China Leather Exhibition in Shanghai last month and will again be showcased at the APLF fairs in Hong Kong in March 2026.

Multi-sector participation is planned at some of China’s largest trade platforms, including the Canton Fair in Guangzhou from October 15 to November 4, 2025, and again in April 2026, the China International Import Expo in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2025, the China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning from September 17 to 21, 2025, and the China-South Asia Expo in Kunming in June 2026.

These exhibitions offer a gateway for Pakistani exporters to tap into the vast Chinese consumer market while also connecting with buyers from other Asian countries.

In addition to exhibitions, B2B meetings, seminars, and other events will provide Pakistani exporters with direct access to China’s vast consumer market and allow them to meet buyers from across Asia.

On September 4, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) hosted the Pakistan-China B2B Conference in Beijing.

Jamil Qureshi, Federal Secretary of the SIFC Division, called it a “big day for Pakistan” and noted that significant effort has been dedicated to focused B2B engagements.

“Over 1,200 credible companies will attend the focused B2B conference, covering 10 sectors of mutual interest. Multi-billion USD joint ventures are expected to be signed, Insha’Allah,” he wrote on his official X.