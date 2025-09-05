Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PPL seeks approval to sell 50 MMScfd surplus gas to third parties

Underutilisation by Genco-II at Guddu plant lowers offtake to 100–115.9 MMScfd, causing financial losses and operational disruption

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has informed the Petroleum Division that low gas offtake by Genco-II (747 MW Guddu Combined Cycle Power Plant) is creating significant financial exposure and operational challenges for the company. PPL has requested approval to redirect surplus gas from Kandhkot Gas Field (KGF) to third-party buyers, Business Recorder reported. 

In a letter to Director General (Gas) Petroleum Division, PPL Managing Director referred to previous correspondence on July 22, 2025, highlighting continued low offtakes by Genco-II. Between July 1 and August 31, 2025, average gas consumption by the plant stood at 115.9 MMScfd, below the Annual Contractual Quantity of 130 MMScfd. Since August 20, 2025, offtakes have further declined to 100 MMScfd.

To mitigate losses, PPL has requested the Petroleum Division to facilitate a meeting to discuss reallocating approximately 50 MMScfd of surplus gas to third parties on an “as and when available” basis. 

PPL said the sustained underutilisation has affected reservoir management, field operations, and production planning. The company noted it missed annual production targets for KGF, while production from the adjacent Chachar Gas Field has been halted since March 15, 2025.

The company also urged that Genco-II be advised to honour its contractual gas offtake commitments.

 

Previous article
LHC recommends waiver of Rs50,000 court fee for small taxpayers to end FBR discrimination
Next article
FBR issues five-page income tax return form for traders for 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.