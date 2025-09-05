Sign inSubscribe
PSX suspends trading in shares of three companies over unresolved issues

Shaffi Chemical, Standard Worldwide, and Mohib Exports face suspension due to non-compliance with PSX regulations

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday suspended the trading in the shares of three companies due to unresolved regulatory issues. 

The companies—Shaffi Chemical Industries Limited, Standard Worldwide Limited (formerly Standard Insurance Company), and Mohib Exports Ltd—have failed to rectify the causes behind their suspension despite previous notices from PSX.

According to the PSX notice, Shaffi Chemical has suspended its commercial operations, failed to pay dues, and is facing a winding-up petition filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). 

Similarly, Standard Worldwide has failed to hold Annual General Meetings (AGMs), submit audited accounts, and induct shares into the Central Depository System (CDS), with a winding-up petition also filed against it by SECP. 

Mohib Exports faces similar issues, including non-payment of dues, failure to hold AGMs, and a winding-up petition filed by SECP.

The trading suspension will remain in effect for an additional 60 days starting September 8, 2025, unless the companies address the outstanding issues. The decision has been made under the powers granted to PSX under the Securities Act, 2015, and PSX regulations.

Previous article
SECP outlines reforms to promote Sukuk, digitalisation, and broaden investment access
News Desk
News Desk

