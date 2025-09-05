SBP injects Rs 554 billion through reverse repo and Mudarabah OMO

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected Rs 554 billion into the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (injection) for a 4-day tenor on September 4, 2025, accepting Rs 544 billion against eight quotes, while another Rs 10 billion was injected through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.

For the 4-day tenor Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 10 bids cumulatively offering Rs 545.4 billion at rates of return ranging from 11.00% to 11.10%. The SBP accepted eight quotes amounting to Rs 544 billion at an 11.06% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO for a 4-day tenor. The central bank received one bid offering Rs 10 billion at an 11.14% rate of return and accepted the entire amount at the offered rate.