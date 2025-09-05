Sign inSubscribe
Banking

SBP injects Rs 554 billion through reverse repo and Mudarabah OMO

Central bank conducts 4-day operations to maintain liquidity, accepting Rs 544 billion in reverse repo and Rs 10 billion via Shariah-compliant Mudarabah

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected Rs 554 billion into the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (injection) for a 4-day tenor on September 4, 2025, accepting Rs 544 billion against eight quotes, while another Rs 10 billion was injected through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.

For the 4-day tenor Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 10 bids cumulatively offering Rs 545.4 billion at rates of return ranging from 11.00% to 11.10%. The SBP accepted eight quotes amounting to Rs 544 billion at an 11.06% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO for a 4-day tenor. The central bank received one bid offering Rs 10 billion at an 11.14% rate of return and accepted the entire amount at the offered rate.

News Desk
News Desk

