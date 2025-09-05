SBP injects Rs266.6 billion to maintain market liquidity through OMO

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs266.6 billion into the market on Friday through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operations for 7-day and 14-day tenors, injecting Rs113.3 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Rs153.3 billion via Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received three bids for the 7-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs55.9 billion at rates ranging between 11.06% and 11.07%. SBP accepted all three bids, with the entire amount accepted at a 11.06% rate of return.

Additionally, SBP received five bids for the 14-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs57.4 billion at rates ranging from 11.01% to 11.07%. All five bids were accepted, with the entire amount taken at a 11.01% rate of return.

Furthermore, SBP also conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations for the 7-day and 14-day tenors.

For the 7-day tenor, the central bank received two bids offering Rs98.3 billion at rates between 11.14% and 11.15%. SBP accepted both bids, with the entire amount at a 11.14% rate of return.

For the 14-day tenor, SBP received one bid offering Rs55 billion at a rate of 11.13%, which was accepted in full.