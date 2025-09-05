Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP injects Rs266.6 billion to maintain market liquidity through OMO

Central bank conducts Reverse Repo and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based operations for 7 and 14-day tenors

By News Desk

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs266.6 billion into the market on Friday through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operations for 7-day and 14-day tenors, injecting Rs113.3 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Rs153.3 billion via Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received three bids for the 7-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs55.9 billion at rates ranging between 11.06% and 11.07%. SBP accepted all three bids, with the entire amount accepted at a 11.06% rate of return.

Additionally, SBP received five bids for the 14-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs57.4 billion at rates ranging from 11.01% to 11.07%. All five bids were accepted, with the entire amount taken at a 11.01% rate of return.

Furthermore, SBP also conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations for the 7-day and 14-day tenors.

For the 7-day tenor, the central bank received two bids offering Rs98.3 billion at rates between 11.14% and 11.15%. SBP accepted both bids, with the entire amount at a 11.14% rate of return.

For the 14-day tenor, SBP received one bid offering Rs55 billion at a rate of 11.13%, which was accepted in full.

Previous article
Government to offer financial incentives to boost AI integration in Pakistan
Next article
Short-term inflation rises 1.29%, driven by higher prices of essential items
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

China slaps preliminary anti-dumping duties on EU pork imports

Ministry of Commerce's probe into pork products reveals dumping, approves duties starting September 10 to protect domestic industry

India eyes nuclear-powered carrier, home-built navy jets in 15-year defence plan

Pakistan to send 12+ trade delegations to China to boost exports

PSX’s KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points to settle above 154,000 points

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.