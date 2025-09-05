Sign inSubscribe
Banking

SBP to remain closed on September 6 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Holiday follows federal and Sindh government announcements; 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to be observed

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In an official notice, the SBP stated that the closure corresponds to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1447 A.H., in the Islamic lunar calendar.

The federal government had earlier declared September 6 a public holiday, while the Sindh government announced two holidays, September 5 and 6, for the occasion.

Last week, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed that the lunar crescent for Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted, setting the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal as Saturday, September 6.

