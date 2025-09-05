Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Senate panel seeks five-year agriculture exports record after Italy raises concerns

Committee reviews export scandals, vacant DG posts, mango shipment breaches, and draft National Agri Trade and Food Safety Authority Bill

By Monitoring Desk

The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research has sought export records for the past five years from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research after Italy sent a formal communication to Pakistan expressing concerns over the country’s agricultural exports, according to media reports.

During a meeting on Thursday, lawmakers questioned ministry officials about ongoing scandals, leadership vacancies, and breaches of export protocols. 

Committee Chairman Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan said the cipher highlighted serious gaps in oversight, noting that the director general’s position has remained vacant for nine months.

Food Security Secretary Muhammad Asif told the committee that three previous directors general had been dismissed or retired after being implicated in irregularities. The panel directed that the three former DGs and the officers who investigated them appear before it.

Lawmakers raised concerns over violations of export standard operating procedures, including mango shipments to Iran that bypassed required protocols. Ahsan called for disciplinary action against the responsible secretary and questioned the ministry’s capacity to enforce Senate recommendations, citing a recent European Union report critical of Pakistan’s food safety measures.

The committee also reviewed the draft National Agri Trade and Food Safety Authority Bill. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla urged consultations with exporters to address their concerns and recommended a clause-by-clause review to ensure the bill meets its objectives.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan requested details on rice export testing and quarantine measures for imported animals. The secretary said quarantine services are largely managed through public-private partnerships and confirmed a ban on live animal imports since 2014, with limited exceptions.

Mandviwalla highlighted that aircraft allocated for locust control are now idle and deteriorating at airports. In response, Ahsan announced the next committee meeting would be held in Karachi to inspect the planes and directed officials to ensure full compliance with prior committee recommendations.

Previous article
SBP directs banks to equip 25% branches with Cash Deposit Machines 
Next article
Calcorp proposes 100% acquisition of its renewable energy associate company
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Calcorp proposes 100% acquisition of its renewable energy associate company

Acquisition valued at Rs100,000; Helios to produce photovoltaic modules, battery systems, and inverters; holds 2-acre SEZ land, paid Rs35 million first installment, with Rs1.7 million capital work in progress

SBP directs banks to equip 25% branches with Cash Deposit Machines 

Income tax collections from salaried class jump 21% to Rs85 billion in first two months of FY26

AsiaPak, China Resources partner for plasma-derived medicines in Pakistan, attracting $235 million FDI

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.