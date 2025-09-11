CDWP approves Rs8bn projects, refers Rs228bn schemes to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday approved three development projects worth Rs8 billion and recommended four major schemes amounting to Rs228 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The meeting, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal,was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary Planning, Chief Economist, provincial P&D heads, and representatives from federal ministries. Projects discussed covered education, health, energy, transport, mass media, and water resources.

As per details in the education sector, the CDWP gave in-principle approval to the revised “Action to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Program” at a cost of Rs1.38 billion. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized transparency, directing that all project details be published online with public feedback sought on implementation and outcomes. He also ordered the Ministry of Education to provide tangible results within three years and furnish a report on the impact of foreign-funded education projects of the past decade, citing concerns over heavy borrowing with little visible progress. Special focus, he said, must be placed on improving education in Balochistan and developing Islamabad as a model of reform.

In health, the “Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, Lahore” worth Rs74.9 billion was referred to ECNEC. To be funded through Punjab’s ADP, the institute will be developed in two phases with a 580-bed facility, a bone marrow transplant centre, hospice and palliative care, and advanced diagnostic and treatment services.

The CDWP also approved the revised “National Center for Brand Development” project worth Rs1.85 billion to support SMEs in brand building.

In the energy sector, the revised Harpo Hydropower Project (34.5 MW) costing Rs34.3 billion was referred to ECNEC. Ahsan Iqbal expressed displeasure over its slow progress since 2014 and warned against delays in utilizing foreign grants. He directed WAPDA and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure financing within approved timelines, warning that inadequate rupee cover risks turning projects into another circular debt–like crisis.

Transport projects included the approval of an 8-lane overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing, Shahdara (Rs4.67 billion), while land acquisition and relocation for the 959 km Karachi–Lahore Motorway worth Rs68.7 billion was recommended to ECNEC. The planning minister directed the National Highway Authority to complete the Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway within three years.

In water resources, the revised Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project for Zhob and Mula River basins was referred to ECNEC at a cost of Rs49.9 billion, largely financed by ADB loans and grants. The project involves construction of Siri Toi and Karkh dams, canal rehabilitation, irrigation systems, watershed management, and women-led agribusiness initiatives.

The forum also gave concept clearance for exploring international financing of five proposals, including three agriculture-related projects from the Balochistan government and the issuance of a Panda Bond by the Ministry of Finance.