Islamabad pushes ahead with Raast to become Pakistan’s first cashless city

CDA expands QR code payments from weekly bazaars to markets, malls, and public facilities

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has accelerated efforts to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first cashless city by widening the adoption of the State Bank of Pakistan’s Raast QR code system across commercial areas and public facilities.

At a high-level meeting held Thursday at CDA Headquarters, Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood chaired deliberations on the rollout plan, acting on directions from Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Representatives of commercial banks, the State Bank, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration also took part.

Officials reported that the unified Raast QR code, already operational in weekly bazaars, will soon be deployed in Class III markets, shopping centers, and major commercial hubs. “Robust measures are being taken to ensure that a single Raast QR code is displayed for all types of transactions across Islamabad,” said CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem.

To monitor progress, a digital dashboard has been developed, consolidating real-time data from banks. The meeting also emphasized public awareness campaigns to educate citizens and traders about using Raast for transparent and secure digital payments.

CDA officials underscored that Raast will serve as the backbone of Islamabad’s cashless economy transition, ensuring faster, safer, and more efficient transactions. Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood said CDA was acting as a facilitator through a steering committee comprising CDA, MCI, ICT, and banks.

“Our ultimate aim is to position Islamabad as a model digitized city powered by Raast,” he added.

