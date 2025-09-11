Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP govt releases 4bn rupees for flood relief

Funds to aid bereaved families, injured survivors, and owners of damaged homes and shops across KP

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released more than 4bn rupees to support recovery for families hit by recent floods and heavy rains.

Provincial authorities said the funds, channelled through the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, will cover compensation for bereaved families, the injured, and owners of damaged houses and shops.

Flooding and storms have left 428 people dead and 127 injured across the province, with thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. Buner district suffered the heaviest losses, recording 251 deaths, 44 injuries, 956 houses damaged and 973 shops affected. Survivors there will receive more than 1.21bn rupees.

Officials confirmed that aid distribution follows instructions from the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, who directed full support for families in affected districts. Relief work continues across the province as authorities assess long-term needs.

Previous article
CDWP approves Rs8bn projects, refers Rs228bn schemes to ECNEC
Next article
OGRA announces slight increase in RLNG prices for September 2025
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

OGRA announces slight increase in RLNG prices for September 2025

Minor upward adjustment follows rise in DES prices; new RLNG rates effective for both SNGPL and SSGCL from September 1

CDWP approves Rs8bn projects, refers Rs228bn schemes to ECNEC

IBA Karachi hosts excellence awards 2024 to honour distinguished graduates

SBP Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $34 Million to $14.34 Billion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.