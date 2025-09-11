KP govt releases 4bn rupees for flood relief

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released more than 4bn rupees to support recovery for families hit by recent floods and heavy rains.

Provincial authorities said the funds, channelled through the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, will cover compensation for bereaved families, the injured, and owners of damaged houses and shops.

Flooding and storms have left 428 people dead and 127 injured across the province, with thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. Buner district suffered the heaviest losses, recording 251 deaths, 44 injuries, 956 houses damaged and 973 shops affected. Survivors there will receive more than 1.21bn rupees.

Officials confirmed that aid distribution follows instructions from the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, who directed full support for families in affected districts. Relief work continues across the province as authorities assess long-term needs.