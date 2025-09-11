Sign inSubscribe
PSX closes in the red after profit-taking, KSE-100 Index down by 879.55 points

Weak performance in key sectors contributes to market downturn

By News Desk

Bulls lost their grip at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as profit-taking intensified, causing the benchmark KSE-100 Index to lose over 800 points by the close of Thursday’s trading session.

At market close, the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 156,141.24, a decrease of 879.55 points or 0.56%. This marks a sharp decline after the market was seen hovering around 156,147.15 earlier in the day, with a loss of 873.64 points.

Selling pressure was evident across several sectors, particularly automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration companies (OGEs), OMCs, and power generation. Key stocks including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, and PSO ended the session in the red, contributing to the market’s decline.

In contrast, Wednesday’s session saw a more positive performance, with the index closing at a new high of 157,020.80, gaining 457.27 points or 0.29%, amid strong investor participation across various sectors.

News Desk

