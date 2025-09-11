Sign inSubscribe
SBP launches single account for donations to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund

Unified account has been set up under IBAN: PK69FGPM0024632999990624 for donation collections

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that all donations to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood, Earthquake, and other calamities can now be deposited into a single account, making it easier for contributors to support the fund.

In a circular, the SBP stated that a unified account has been set up under IBAN: PK69FGPM0024632999990624 for donation collections. The central bank has instructed all commercial and microfinance banks to accept donations through cash, cheques, and digital banking channels.

All participating banks will accept donations in cash or by cheque at any branch, with funds transferred to the designated IBAN account via Raast or real-time gross settlement. 

In addition, donors can use internet banking, mobile banking apps, and mobile wallet services to contribute to the fund.

For those who prefer cheques, banks will provide drop-box facilities at select branches, where contributors can submit crossed cheques in favor of the Fund. These donations will then be debited from the donor’s account and transferred via Raast.

Overseas Pakistanis can send donations through wire transfers or money transfer services, including exchange houses and money service bureaus. The SBP emphasized the importance of ensuring that all donation channels are accessible to facilitate contributions.

