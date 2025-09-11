Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Senate panel pushes for review of SBP, SECP salary fixing laws amid concerns over conflicts of interest

Committee summons Secretary of Finance and SBP Governor to discuss salary packages of SBP’s top officials in next meeting

By Monitoring Desk
  • Senators demand amendments to laws allowing top officials to set their own salaries; urge govt to regain the power to set top officials salaries

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla, has called for the abolition of ‘conflict of interest’ clauses in the laws governing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), which allow the top officials of these bodies to set their own salaries and benefits.

According to media reports, the committee has summoned the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide details on the salary packages of the SBP Governor and Deputy Governor during its next meeting. 

This move comes after concerns were raised regarding the SBP Amendment Act of 2022, which grants the central bank’s board of directors, led by the governor, the authority to determine the salaries of the governor and deputy governor.

Senator Anusha Rehman raised the issue during a committee meeting on Wednesday, highlighting that this arrangement undermines the government’s authority and creates a conflict of interest. 

She called for the government to regain the power to set these salaries, a privilege that was previously held by the President based on the Prime Minister’s recommendation. Rehman also noted that she had already moved amendments to the SECP law and urged the government to do the same for the SBP law.

Senators also raised concerns about the high benefits provided to the SECP chairman, which had come under scrutiny after an audit revealed that his benefits amounted to Rs381 million. The committee questioned whether the Ministry of Finance had intervened, considering the secretary of finance is a member of the SECP board.

Senator Mohsin Aziz emphasized that the issue required further investigation, particularly regarding the misuse of powers. However, he also cautioned against public discussions that could damage the reputation of these key institutions.

In response, Ministry of Finance officials distanced themselves from the issue, clarifying that although the Secretary of Finance is a member of the SBP Board of Directors, the Ministry of Finance is not directly involved in setting these salaries.

The ministry explained that the SBP board sets the remuneration and terms for the governor and deputy governors as per the SBP law, with the salary deemed competitive within the financial sector.

The committee was informed that a salary of Rs4 million for the SBP governor was approved by the board in October 2023.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, September 11, 2025
Next article
Pakistan and China sign over $600 million in agriculture-related joint ventures
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Avanceon secures $8.8 million worth of strategic projects in Qatar, Saudi...

Company will modernize PLCs and power systems in Qatar, implement advanced systems in Makkah, and deliver EPC solutions for UAE's wellhead control panels

Karachi’s industrial and commercial sectors hit hard by urban flooding and heavy rains

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports by 40% as domestic sales plummet

Pakistan and China sign over $600 million in agriculture-related joint ventures

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.