Zardari to visit China from September 12–21 for high-level talks

President Asif Ali Zardari will undertake a nine-day official visit to China from September 12 to 21 at the invitation of the Chinese government, the Foreign Office announced on Thursday.

During the trip, President Zardari is scheduled to visit Chengdu, Shanghai, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where he will meet with provincial leadership. The agenda includes advancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, accelerating progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and exploring new connectivity initiatives.

The Foreign Office said both sides will also exchange views on collaboration at multilateral forums. The visit, it added, reflects the tradition of frequent high-level exchanges between Islamabad and Beijing and reaffirms their commitment to strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Zardari’s engagements are further expected to underscore Pakistan and China’s shared efforts toward promoting regional peace, stability, and development.